Teacher training on 'active shooter' situations offered by Utah County Sheriff's Office

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A new Teachers Academy will be offered from the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) to train teachers and staff how to handle "active shooter" situations.

Three such classes have been held since 2019, led by Sheriff Mike Smith. These classes are limited to 30 people because of the nature of the training; the classes are currently full, but interested people are welcome to join a waiting list.

Included in the 20-hour course are an overview of critical skills needed in an active shooter incident, where participants will be briefed on lessons learned from active shooter incidents in the United States and around the world.

This session of @UCSO Sheriff Mike Smith’s Teachers Academy is full. Those who submitted applications and did not make it will be placed on a waiting list for withdrawals or for the next session which is still TBA. https://t.co/V9cnuidnoN — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) July 20, 2021

The dates for the upcoming session are the five Tuesdays in August, beginning August 3, with a "range day" at Thistle gun range in Spanish Fork Canyon on September 4.

Law Enforcement, self-defense, and medical professionals will offer training as part of the curriculum.

Topics covered will include:

-Tactical Emergency Medical Techniques

-Weapons Familiarization

-Utah Concealed Carry Certification

-VirTra Simulator Training

-Tactical De-Escalation

-Self-Defense

-Live Fire Range Day (shooting skills & qualification course)

Questions about the Teachers Academy and future classes can be directed to Public Information Officer Sgt. Spencer Cannon at (801) 404-1912.