Teammates, community reacts to death of Utah football player Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Salt Lake Community and fellow University of Utah teammates reacted to the tragic shooting that took the life of Aaron Lowe Sunday morning.

Rest In Peace, A Lowe.



Utah Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham released the following statement.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

Teammates including quarterback Cameron Rising said, "Rest In Peace A Lowe. Love you brother."

Senior Team Captain, Devin Lloyd, said, "Why do the good have to die young? Love you brother. Rest in paradise"

Former Utes, now NFL players, Zack Moss and Jaylon Johnson also reacted on twitter.

Members of the surrounding community also mourned.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall shared, "My heart is with the family and friends of Aaron Lowe on this tragic morning. Aaron was an exceptional and talented young man who was loved by those close to him, the University of Utah community, and Salt Lake City."

Utah leaders Governor Spencer Cox and Deidre Henderson also shared their sympathies.

