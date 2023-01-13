Teen boy fighting for his life after being struck by a truck in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A teen boy is fighting for his life at Primary Children's Hospital after a truck crashed into his four-wheeler Thursday evening.

According to Summit County Sheriff's Office two teenage boys were riding two separate four-wheelers on a path alongside South Echo Road, where at some point they ended up driving on the roadway.

While one of the teens was riding on the shoulder, the other was in the roadway. At some point one of the teens parked their four-wheeler in the road to make a phone call, turning the vehicle off along with its lights in the process.

A pickup truck was then driving on South Echo Road and did not see the boy on the four-wheeler in the dark, striking him and causing life-threatening critical injuries. The call came in at around 5:58 p.m.

The boy was then air-lifted to Primary Children's Hospital in very critical condition. The truck driver received minor injuries and is cooperating with the investigation, the other boy was not injured.

Investigators are still on-scene piecing together what exactly happened, though they believe at this time it appears to be a tragic accident.