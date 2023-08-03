Teen dies after learning Church mission destination

PROVO, Utah — A family is in mourning after their teenage son died moments after learning where he was headed on his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Liam Mildenstein and his family drove to Provo from Miami, Florida for vacation earlier this week when he received his mission location. Liam had told those close to him that he hoped it would be somewhere in Japan.

When Mildenstein gathered with family in Provo to open his mission assignment Tuesday, the 19-year-old exclaimed, "Tokyo, Japan," and fell backwards to the floor, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses.

Liam never recovered after his family said "his heart just gave out."

Provo police believe the death stemmed from a medical episode and there are no suspicious circumstances at this time. The official cause of death won't be known until an autopsy is completed.

"We are devastated. All of this is completely surreal, and being far from home creates so many difficult circumstances that we are reaching out for any help or assistance possible," the family wrote. "We want to ensure that Liam can be laid to rest peacefully in the middle of all of this chaos."