Teen girl riding e-bike hit by car near Eagle Mountain high school

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 16-year-old girl riding an e-bike Tuesday morning is in the hospital after she was hit by a car near Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain.

The crash happened on a road northeast of the school at 7:23 a.m.

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said the girl, who is a student at Cedar Valley High School was hit by a car that turned in front of her.

At the time of the crash, the teen was riding in the bike lane and the driver didn't see her, officials told FOX 13 News. The girl hit the side of the car.

She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

When responders arrived, they found the teen had a weak pulse and started CPR. Her condition improved but was in a "bad emotional state due to the shock," officials reported.

The teen was flown to the hospital via Lifeflight and is in fair condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating in the investigation.