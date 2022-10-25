Teen girl suffers serious injuries after being hit by pickup truck

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking to school Tuesday morning.

Springville Police report the girl, who is a high school sophomore, was walking to school and crossing the street at Canyon Road and 620 South when the crash happened.

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

An adult man was driving the pickup truck at the time of the crash and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

Officials say they are still investigating exactly what happened and if the teen was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Springville High School is less than half a mile away from where the crash happened.