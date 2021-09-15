Watch
Teen hit by vehicle while crossing street in Springville

Posted at 9:01 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 11:10:09-04

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A teenage student was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday morning, according to police.

Lt. Warren Foster, with the Springville Police Department, said the incident happened at 8:08 a.m. at 1200 West Center Street.

The 14 year old student entered the street and a vehicle struck her. She was taken to the hospital with leg and head injuries.

Lt. Foster said she was conscious, breathing and alert while she was loaded into the ambulance.

The victim is a student at Merit Academy.

Lt. Foster added, there is no crosswalk at the intersection with 1275 West.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
