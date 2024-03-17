Teen hospitalized after shooting in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teen is in stable condition after he was shot in the driver's seat of his car in West Valley early Sunday morning.

West Valley City Police tells FOX 13 News officers were called to the area of 3850 West Great Lakes Drive just before 1:30 a.m., where they found the victim, a 17 year-old male, with a gunshot wound. He was transported in critical condition, but is considered stable, as he was able to speak with police.

The teen told officers that he had been at a party nearby that had begun to wind down when two suspects, 15 and 17 years-old respectively, asked him for a ride home. He said that they had been giving bad directions, eventually leading to the area where officers found him.

Shortly after pulling over, one of the suspects shot the victim through the driver's seat before immediately getting out and fleeing the scene.

At time of reporting, the juvenile suspects are still at-large. WVCPD say there's no immediate danger to the public, but did mention that the suspects have a history of "violent encounters."