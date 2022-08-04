Teen injured after drive-by shooting in West Valley City, still searching for suspect

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teen is recovering in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a West Valley City park and police are still searching for the suspect involved.

The incident happened at 3:40 a.m. Thursday near Hunter Ridge Park, which is located at 4369 South 5710 West.

Police say a 16-year-old male was walking near the park when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The teen was shot in the leg and later taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials tell FOX 13 News there was at least one witness to the shooting, but until detectives can interview them and the victim, information is limited.

Police believe a dark or black sedan was involved in the incident.

If you have any information, call West Valley City police at 801-840-4000.