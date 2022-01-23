Teen injured in accident at popular Utah County sledding hill

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 16-year-old was flown to the hospital after a sledding injury in American Fork Canyon on Saturday.

The Lone Peak Fire Department was at Tibble Fork Reservoir when they learned that the boy had flown off his sled and hit his head, cutting it significantly.

He was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, but fire department officials say he's in stable condition.

READ: BYU soccer player opens up about sledding accident that fractured her skull

Tibble Fork is a place emergency responders are familiar with, and they want everyone to understand that accidents like this can be prevented.

"Just be safe on the hillsides," said Lone Peak Fire Capt. Brandt Godwin. "Know what you're up against when you're sledding, wear the proper safety equipment, and know how fast you're going so you can give yourself plenty of time to stop."

An Intermountain Healthcare spokesperson added that experts suggest wearing helmets while sledding. The teen in this instance was not.