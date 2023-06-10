Teen injured in shooting near Richmond Street

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police's Gang Unit is investigating after a shooting left a 16 year-old injured Friday night.

According to a press release sent out Saturday morning, dispatch received calls around 10:30 p.m. reporting a shooting in a parking lot near 3292 South Richmond Street.

Officers found numerous parked cars with bullet holes and shell casings on the ground. Preliminary findings indicate two cars pulled into the parking lot, with at least one of the occupants firing at a truck with two people standing near by, one of whom then firing back.

During the initial investigation, officers then learned that a 16 year-old was dropped off at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the ankle. Officers believe he may have been one of the shooters, but are still working to determine exactly what happened and what his role was.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.