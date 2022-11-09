Teen suffers serious injuries after being hit by SUV in Centerville crosswalk

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A teenage girl is in the hospital in serious condition after she was hit by an SUV in Centerville Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 2025 N. Main Street shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Police said the 16-year-old was using a crosswalk to travel east and get across the road when she was hit.

The SUV, a 2017 Toyota Highlander, was traveling south on Main Street at the time of the crash.

The teen was thrown 50 feet and was knocked unconscious. Police said she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including brain injuries.

The driver of the SUV, an 82-year-old woman, stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the police, officials report.

Although the crosswalk is in a school zone, it was not activated at the time of the incident.