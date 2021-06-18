Teenage boy drowns at Deer Creek reservoir while swimming with family

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 17-year-old Salt Lake County teenage boy drowned Thursday evening at Deer Creek reservoir while swimming with family and friends, officials report.

Lieutenant Eric Stucki with Utah State Parks said that at about 4:45 p.m., the teenager was swimming with friends and family in the reservoir at Deer Creek State Park when he went under the water. It is not currently known why he went under.

An attempt was made by someone in their group to help him but was unsuccessful. The teen wasn't wearing a life jacket or any other flotation device at the time.

The water was very murky in the area where the group was swimming.

Authorities were called in when the teenager didn't come up. His body was recovered at about 7:30 Thursday night by the Wasatch County Dive Team.

Utah state Parks is investigating the incident and is awaiting a report from the medical examiner's office.

The victim's identity was not made immediately available. More details are anticipated to be released Friday.