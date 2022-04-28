Teenage boy in the hospital after near-drowning in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A teenage boy is in the hospital after a near-drowning at a residential pool in Murray Wednesday night.

Murray Police Department reported to FOX 13 News that the teenager was swimming with other teens in a private pool near 710 Aspen Heights Drive when the near-drowning happened.

The teenager was taken to Primary Children's hospital where he is breathing on his own.

Officials weren't exactly sure the events that led up to the near-drowning .

The exact age and name of the victim was not made immediately available.