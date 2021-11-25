Watch
Teenage girl in Colorado Amber Alert found in Utah, suspect in custody

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Photo of Navarro Cathey, the suspect who was arrested in connection with a missing 13-year-old teenager. The teenage girl was found unharmed in Utah on Wednesday, November 24
Posted at 8:40 PM, Nov 24, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A teenage girl missing from Colorado was found in Utah Wednesday afternoon.

The 13-year-old girl was reported missing from Aurora, Colorado on Tuesday. An Amber Alert was issued due to the girl's age.

In the initial Amber Alert, officials thought the teenager had either been "abducted or enticed" from her residence. 41-year-old Navarro Cathey was listed as a suspect in the alert.

The teenager may have been communicating with Cathey online through social media, but officials do not believe there was a relationship between the two, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said that at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers saw the vehicle that was described in the Amber Alert going Westbound on I-70 outside of Green River.

The troopers set spike strips along the road in case Cathey tried to flee and when they attempted to pull him over, he initially sped up to near 100 miles per hour. According to Roden, a traffic stop was conducted and Cathey then pulled over and was taken into custody without incident.

The teenage girl was also found in the vehicle during the traffic stop, UHP reported.

The case was turned over to the Aurora Police Department, who is working to get the teenager back to her family.

