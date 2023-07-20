Missing teenager rescued after getting lost in Zion National Park's Narrows

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — After being reported missing after trekking into Zion National Park's Narrows trail, search and rescue crews found the teenager cold but healthy early Wednesday morning.

According to National Park officials, the missing person report came in during the night on July 18 after not returning from the Narrows. Search and rescue crews responded early in the morning on July 19.

The missing teenager, female, was located near Ordeville Canyon and found to be cold but otherwise healthy. After being evaluated by National Park Service EMT, the person was released and able to depart from the national park.