Teens across Utah go green to honor life of Corner Canyon student

DRAPER, Utah — After the death of a beloved classmate, Corner Canyon High School students decided to wear green to honor his life. Now, students from across Utah are decking out in green to show their support.

Paxton Newell, 16, was a junior at Corner Canyon known for his "infectious smile" when he died after battling brain cancer.

"Paxton is a true light in this world," a statement from the family reads.

He played on the Lacrosse team at Corner Canyon, wearing the number 46, and the team expressed that he will be sorely missed and never forgotten.

Newell Family

"To know Paxton, was to love him. He had an infectious smile and was friends with everyone. He will sorely be missed," the statement reads in part. "May you rest in piece brother and know you will never be forgotten. We will continue to honor you."

The Newell family received the devastating diagnosis just four months ago and since then, Paxton underwent surgery and radiation therapy.

This week, the school district told parents and students that Paxton passed after a "valiant battle." His family thanked the community for their support during such a difficult time in their life.

"We would not have made it through these past four months of Paxton’s hardship and trials without so many of our family, close friends and the entire community around us reaching out, comforting and bearing us up giving us hope," a statement from the Newell's reads. "Our lives have been greatly blessed by so many. For this, we will forever be grateful and the kindness shared will permanently be in our hearts forever with Paxton!"

Students decided to wear their green apparel, Paxton's favorite color, to remember their friend and honor his life.

Newell Family

Then, other students at schools nearby started wearing green as well to show support.

The outpouring of support from other students at schools across the state was noticed and appreciated by the school district and Paxton's family.

"Canyons District and Corner Canyon High School are humbled at the outpouring of care from schools across Utah who are expressing support at the news of the death of a Corner Canyon student," a statement from the district reads in part. "We have been so touched at the sight of students at other high schools posting photographs of themselves wearing green to honor the memory of the Charger who passed away this week."

To continue to honor Paxton, students were encouraged to wear green to the Corner Canyon football game Friday night against Farmington High School.

District leaders also expressed that for students struggling with the devastating loss, there are mental health and counseling resources available.