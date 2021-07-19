Temps to be closer to normal July readings after record-setting heat

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will get a bit of relief today from scorching temperatures and record-setting heat, as temperatures will return to normal July readings today.

Monsoonal moisture moving North across the state will also bring the chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms bringing possible heavy rain are most likely across Central and Southern Utah.

It'll become mostly cloudy along much of Wasatch Front today.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will become possible in the North, though will lessen in the most Northern parts of the state.

Flash flood potential will remain high in National parks and recreation areas today and tomorrow.

Dry air moves in be middle of the week and storms become less likely in Northern Utah.

