Tens of thousands of birds die after ingesting toxic water bacteria

SALT LAKE CITY — Experts estimate "tens of thousands" of birds in Utah have died after contracting a disease spread by toxic bacteria found in stagnant water.

While test results are still being processed, biologists suspect the birds died of avian botulism, a disease contracted by ingesting bacteria that is found in stagnant and warm pools of water.

The disease paralyzes birds and is often fatal, officials explained.

In mid-September, biologists with the Division of Wildlife Resources found a plethora of dead and sick birds in the Willard Spur and Harold S. Crane Waterfowl Management Areas. Both areas are located off Willard Bay in Weber County.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Dead birds float in the Willard Spur Waterfowl Management Area

In addition, officials say a large number of birds from the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge were impacted, which is located in Box Elder County.

Video from officials shows hundreds of dead birds floating in the water at the Willard Spur Waterfowl Management Area.

While the fatal disease happens almost every year in Utah between July and September, a "particularly large number" of birds were infected this year.

The exact number of infected birds can't be confirmed but officials think "tens of thousands" have been impacted.

Waterfowl, gulls and shorebirds are most commonly impacted by the disease. Symptoms include the inability of a bird to hold its head up and the inability to fly, despite trying.

As hunting season is underway, officials warned hunters to be cautious when harvesting birds, although the risk of a human case of avian botulism is very low.

Hunters should only harvest birds that are actively flying and should cook meat thoroughly before eating.

If a hunter comes across a sick bird, they should not touch, catch or feed them and should keep a safe distance away.