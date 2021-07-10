Tents lost in fire at transient camp

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at a transient camp Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 AM this morning, two tents at an encampment in the area of 500 South 600 West ignited. Police officers happened to be near the scene and were able to quickly evacuate the area before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. No injuries were reported, but the two tents in question were lost.

The cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as they are made available.