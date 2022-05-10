KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Tesla crashed through the wall of a bank on Monday night in Kaysville.

According to a social media post by the Kaysville Fire Department, around 8:37 p.m. fire crews and police officers responded to the scene where the white Tesla sedan crashed through the wall of a Wells Fargo Bank at 250 North Main Street.

Kaysville Fire Department Tesla crashes into bank in Kaysville Monday May 9 2022

Investigators determined that the Tesla was traveling north on Main Street and failed to negotiate a turn, left the road, and hit the building.

The occupants of the car were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and released.

Kaysville police secured the bank while it was repaired.

No further details were released as the investigation was ongoing.