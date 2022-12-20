Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws

LINDON, Utah — Lindon-based Crumbl Cookies was found to violate child labor laws in several of their Utah locations by the U.S. Department of Labor.

A federal investigation found that the company allowed employees as young as 14 years-old to work longer and later than the law allows. Other violations involved allowing young workers to operate ovens or machinery considered hazardous in violation of labor laws.

Utah locations that were the subject of the investigation include Bountiful, Centerville, Layton, and Ogden. Others states involved in the investigation were California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Washington.

Those in violation received fines that totaled nearly $58,000.

“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers,” explained Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. “It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”

Whether school is in session or not, 14- and 15-year-old workers cannot work more than eight hours a day or 40 hours a week, or before 7:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m., except during summer months.

Those under 18-years-old cannot work in positions considered hazardous by child labor laws.

Founded in 2017, Crumbl has more than 600 locations in 47 states.

