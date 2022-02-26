The 'Bill of Bills' is the largest state budget ever

SALT LAKE CITY — The legislature's powerful Executive Appropriations Committee approved a massive $24 billion budget late Friday, taking advantage of federal stimulus dollars and Utah's economic boom to fund some big priorities.

Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, the Senate's budget chief called it "the largest budget we've dealt with in state history." Lawmakers passed a $22 billion base budget with another $1 billion in infrastructure spending and $1.5 billion in appropriations.

Some of the big funding winners will be education and social services, the Great Salt Lake and water conservation initiatives, and transit and transportation projects.

The full legislature will approve "The Bill of Bills" before they adjourn next week.

The appropriations list can be viewed here: