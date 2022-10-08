The ‘Dignity Index’ releases ratings for Utah candidates

SALT LAKE CITY — The "Dignity Index" released its first Utah candidate ratings Friday.

FOX 13 News

The project is being guided by researchers at the University of Utah, and scores politicians on a scale of one to eight.

The scores are based on how they speak to, and about, one another in public messages.

Among Utah's congressional candidates, Rep. John Curtis in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District scored the highest overall, with an average of six points.

But his opponent, Democrat Glenn Wright, also fared relatively well, with five and a half.

The lowest average score went to Democrat Darlene Mcdonald in the 4th Congressional District with a score of three and a half.

But her opponent, incumbent Rep. Burgess Owens, didn't do much better himself, with a score of four.

To learn more about how The Dignity Index works, click here.