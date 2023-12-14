The holiday spirit is in full swing across Utah with weekend fun!

With the countdown to Christmas ON and no storms in sight this weekend, Utah is celebrating the season with another round of festive events for everyone!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or have something coming up, email the information to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend:

CARBON COUNTY

HOPE Festival - In Price, the HOPE squads from Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties will come together for a mega event promoting awareness and resources for suicide prevention. There will be free food, music, bingo, prizes and a visit from Santa! Head to the Notre Dame Hope Center on Friday at 6 p.m. for the fun.

DAVIS COUNTY

Community Band Holiday Concert - The Clearfield Community Band and Jazz band will be performing holiday favorites at North Davis Jr. High on Saturday at 3 p.m. FREE for everyone to enjoy the holiday spirit!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Las Posadas - The library in Salt Lake City is celebrating Aztec customs with early religious colonial traditions in Mexico with a special event on Friday night. Gather outside for a cup of hot chocolate, then a traditional procession with chants and candles, live performance and pinata! Happening at the Chapman Branch in Salt Lake City from 6-8 p.m.

Wreaths Across America - Wreaths Across America will be at the Fort Douglas Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Saturday at 10 a.m. to remember and honor veterans. Wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans as names are read aloud. The event is still looking for sponsors to help purchase wreaths for the graves of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Clark Planetarium: Night Vision - The live star show series at Clark Planetarium is kicking off on Friday and Saturday with an exploration of stars and space. Attendees will explore planetary conjunctions, the winter solstice and the year's largest meteor shower while taking a tour of the galaxy during this live event. Tickets required!

Ugly Sweater Crawl- Dig out your ugliest Christmas sweater, for this bar crawl happening Saturday around Salt Lake City. With drink specials and special access to bars across the city, thousands will gather for this festive event, organizers say. Tickets required.

Kurt Bestor Christmas - A Utah staple, the Kurt Bestor Christmas Concert is this weekend at the Eccles Theater! David Archuleta will also be performing at the concert which has become a tradition for Utah families for years. Tickets required!

Here comes Santa Claus at the Utah Symphony - Tickets are required for this family-friendly showcase at Abravanel Hall on Saturday. Sing along with the symphony as they perform traditional holiday tunes and maybe Santa himself will make a visit! Before the concerts, bring a letter for Santa and check out the orchestra's instruments at the Instrument Petting Zoo. Performances are at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Celtic Christmas - A special program with three performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will feature traditional music from Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales and more. With jigs and reels, this event will ring in the holiday season, Celtic style! Tickets are not required, but donations will be accepted at the door. Check the event page for more details on times and places of performances.

Interactive movie night - Die Hard - Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Some say yes, others say no. No matter what you think, the Kearns Library is hosting an interactive movie night with the beloved film on Friday from 6:30-9 p.m. Snacks and props will be provided to make the experience larger than the screen.

Winter Solstice Celebration - Utah is getting ready to officially welcome in Winter and the Red Butte Garden is hosting a special event for the new season. Learn about the meaning of the winter solstice, play games, make a winter craft and bundle up for indoor and outdoor activities. Tickets required, event is happening on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

Paint Night at Utah's Hogle Zoo - Paint your favorite animals at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Saturday from 6-8:30 p.m.! Participants will get to paint the seals with an acrylic class. No experience is necessary as an experienced artist will guide participants through each step.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Santa comes to Park City -Santa is coming to the Town List Plaza in Park City on Saturday! He's bringing the fun with holiday tunes, cookies, cocoa and photos. While the music and treats will kick off at 5 p.m., Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. and provide photos until 6:30.

UTAH COUNTY

Sundance Brunch with Santa - Santa will be at Sundance Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a delicious brunch! Enjoy some tasty breakfast food and then stop by for a photo with the big guy. Tickets/reservations required!