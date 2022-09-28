Watch Now
"The Influencers" Part 1: Rachel Parcell

Posted at 10:37 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 00:37:29-04

UTAH COUNTY — Utah native Rachel Parcell is queen of the screen — a new breed of reality star using social media platforms to share family moments, recipes, outfits of the day, makeup tutorials, paid collaborations and her own clothing line to a massive worldwide audience.

With 1.1 million Instagram followers, Parcell is what's known as a "mega influencer" — fans watching and wanting what she has and does, and brands paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars for her to market their product.

In the video above, FOX 13 News anchor Kelly Chapman visited her home in Utah County to find out how this 31-year-old mother of three began her online career.

