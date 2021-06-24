The new Draper Recreation Center is a fitness palace

DRAPER, Utah — The newest Salt Lake County Recreation Center is celebrating its grand opening.

Actually, the Draper Recreation Center at 657 East Vestry Road has been open for a year, but with heavy restrictions due to the pandemic.

Now, the center is celebrating its first birthday and a re-opening of sorts.

It’s a great place to beat the heat or get back in shape if you’ve gained weight during the pandemic.

The 60,000 square-foot fitness palace has something for everyone.

There are Olympic size swimming pools outside and inside along with the kids pool.

If pumping iron is your thing, there’s a fully equipped weight room as well as an indoor field house.

Manager Shaun Perfili says that even though Covid messed up the original grand opening, it has actually been somewhat of a benefit.

“We just kind of opened up and rolled out things really slow, just during the pandemic and stuff like that,” Perfili said. “So it was nice to be able to work out those kinks and see what the public likes, what’s going to work, what’s not going to work, so yeah, we’re open right now and we are good to go.”

The center is next to a grassy area that has a sweeping view of the Salt Lake Valley.

With all the restrictions on fireworks this year, it might be the perfect place to see multiple community-based fireworks displays all in one place.

If you’d like to know more about prices, a schedule of classes, and all of the things the new rec center offers, click here.

