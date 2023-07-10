'The Sandlot' cast coming to Utah for a weekend of baseball, movie viewing and more

SALT LAKE CITY — You can't go a whole summer without seeing a baseball classic like The Sandlot. A film with a cult following that was filmed right here in Utah and released 30 years ago.

The cast is headed back to Salt Lake City to celebrate the 30th anniversary and FOX 13's Andrea Urban sat down with Salt Lake Bees President Marc Amicone and Vice President Operations of Utah Film Studios Marshall Moore, who are directly involved in the events.

On Friday, August 4, eight of the nine main cast members from the movie will be at Smith's Ballpark. If you buy a ticket to the game, you will be able to participate in a cast meet and greet, see the stars throw out the first pitch and watch the movie in the ballpark after the game.

"We love it. Besides the fact that it was shot here, for us from a baseball perspective and the initiatives that were trying to do with Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball, this is like pure baseball," said Bees President Marc Amicone. "We talk about a lot of baseball movies, but this is kids playing with each other in a sandlot just having fun, just playing the game. Dreaming about the Great Bambino, a lot of those things you do when you're just playing with your friends."

The very next day on August 5, fans will be able to watch the movie on the actual sandlot. It's a unique opportunity to watch the film in the location where the movie was filmed at. The cast will also be in attendance, doing a Q&A before the movie starts.

Marshall Moore of Utah Film Studios added, "It's the only time you can watch The Sandlot on the Sandlot. I get to say, 'you look over there, that's where the backstop was. And over there, there's the dug out and the back fence and the dog is where I am right now.'"

Meet and greet opportunities will be at both the ballpark and the sandlot with merchandise with famous quotes from the film for sale.

VIP experience tickets for the August 5 event, The Sandlot 30th Anniversary on the Sandlot, allow attendees one on one access with the cast.

"Maybe play a little catch with the cast, get them to sign a ball and pose for the picture," said Moore.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m.