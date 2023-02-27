'The Sandlot' cast to celebrate 30th anniversary in Utah with special viewing party

SALT LAKE CITY — Actors from the beloved movie "The Sandlot" will be in Utah for a special viewing party with fans to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic film.

On March 18, fans can gather at Kingsbury Hall to watch the movie and participate in a discussion with cast members.

Tom Guiry, who played "Smalls," Chauncey Leopardi, "Squints," Marty York, "Yeah Yeah" and Shane Obedzinksi "Repeat," will be in attendance at the event.

After the movie, the actors will share their memories of making the movie and host an interactive discussion.

Ticket prices range from $20 to about $120, and a special promotion running through February 28 gives attendees a 25% off discount.

The film was mostly filmed in Utah, with the iconic sandlot, where the ragtag group of boys played baseball, located in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood.

Learn more about the anniversary event and purchase a ticket here.