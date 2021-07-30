The Tavernacle shutting down after nearly two decades

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Salt Lake City's Tavernacle Social Club won't reach the legal age to drink at its own bar.

The piano bar announced it's shutting its doors for good Saturday, nearly 20 years after it opened on the corner of 200 East and 300 South in 2002.

"We are overwhelmed by the love coming in from our Tavernacle Friends. We have been Utah's best place to party for over 19 years but at some point every party must come to an end," the bar's owners wrote on Facebook.

"It is bittersweet," said co-owner Troy Baldwin. “It’s the people, it’s the memories, it’s the number of times people have proposed on that stage.”

The dueling pianist takes requests all night long, creating a show many will never forget.

“I think there is a mental thing that happens when you sing with a big group of people that bonds you,” Baldwin said.

Before the wrecking ball comes to make way for a new high-rise apartment building, the bar will throw what it's calling "one last and probably best party" Saturday.

Tickets are on sale for those looking to celebrate while drowning their sorrows in a beer. The bar will auction off its memorabilia and decorations at the end of the final dueling piano show.

The saddest part is the unknown, longtime patron and employee, Anthony Franklin, said.

“A buddy of mine showed me this place and immediately walking in I was like this is the place, this is good,” said Franklin.

When asked by FOX 13 if it was really the end, Baldwin seemed to offer hope that the music and memories will live on somewhere else, saying people should stay tuned.

“This is definitely what I love to do, and we plan on continuing to do it,” he said.