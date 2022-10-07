'The Training Table' restaurant announces its return with modern additions

SALT LAKE CITY — Get excited, Utah. "The Training Table" is officially coming back - with some new additions.

After months of anticipation, the local favorite has announced its official return, as well as the launch of sauces by the bottle and a fleet of food trucks.

"The Training Table" is known for its world-famous cheese fries, burgers and its unique phone ordering system.

In July, the company teased their return and was met with excitement from Utahns and people around the country.

On Friday, the company officially announced their return saying in part they are "bringing their beloved food and nostalgic restaurants back to Utah - and with some new twists."

One of those new twists is the addition of food trucks. Although it's not clear how many food trucks the restaurant will debut, the fleet of trucks will bring classic Utah cuisine to public, private and community events across Utah.

Another addition - two of the restaurant's signature sauces will be available for purchase by the bottle online. On their website, "The Ultimate Hickory Sauce" and "The Ultimate Dipping Sauce" cost $24.99 for two bottles.

As for exactly when the Utah restaurants will open or where - that has not been announced yet. Company leaders assure the locations of the full-scale restaurants will be announced "in the coming months."

With all the new changes, the company reaffirmed the popular phones at each table that were previously used to place orders will be incorporated into the new experiences at restaurants and food trucks.

The announcement comes as the restaurant commemorates 45 years since its first day in business. On October 7, 1977, the first restaurant was opened in Midvale.

"We thought today being our anniversary, would make for an ideal time to announce our intentions to serve the community once more and bring people together again to enjoy great food and make new memories at The Training Table,” said Kent Chard, Founder of the Training Table in a statement.

The chain closed in 2016 after 39 years in business. The closures came after lawsuits were filed among family members.

The CEO and president of the chain, Stephanie Chard, originally filed the lawsuit against her father, Kent, who founded the restaurant in 1977, seeking damages for the loss of "past, present and future business opportunities."

Kent Chard filed a countersuit saying his daughter caused him "extreme mental distress, humiliation, anguish, and emotional and physical injuries, as well as economic losses."

Restaurant leaders told FOX 13 News that the final ruling of the lawsuits was determined in December 2021, in favor of Stephanie Chard.

More importantly, the restaurant reported, before the lawsuits were settled, the Chard family reconciled and is looking forward to bringing the Training Table's beloved food back to Utah.