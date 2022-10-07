The weather will be perfect to head out to a weekend event in Utah!

It may be October, but with sunny and warm weather, it'll be the perfect weekend to head out and enjoy a community event near you!

If you know of an event happening that isn't on this list, reach out to us via email or social media to tell us all about it.

Salt Lake County:

Utah firefighter chili cookoff



Chili lovers - this one is for you! Utah Fire Departments from around the state come together for a fun competition and to raise money for the University of Utah Burn Camp programs. Admission to the event is free, but attendees will need "chili tickets" to try the food. The cost per chili serving is $2 and all proceeds go to the charity.

Ginormous Pumpkin Regatta



What's better than carving pumpkins? Watching people race in them - yes, IN them! The annual pumpkin regatta will be hosted on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on Oquirrh Lake. People will bring their giant pumpkins and hollow them out before taking off in the lake for a race. In addition to the race, there will be games, activities and food trucks.

Trick or Treat Street 2022



Head to the Utah Olympic Oval on Saturday for a trick-or-treating event like no other! Participants walk around the facility gathering treats (not tricks) from local vendors, sport clubs and community groups. Event is happening from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and admission price is $5 (or a canned food item) for people 13 years and older. Kids under 12-years-old are free!

Indigenous Art Market:



Happening Saturday and Sunday at the Natural History Museum of Utah, this market will feature some of the finest Native American art and jewelry. There will also be music, short dance performances, short talks and other activities for families. Admission to the museum is required.

Craftoberfest



Celebrate South Salt Lake's creative community in the heart of the creative industries zone with this family event. Live music, food, artist booths, interactive art projects and craft beer are just SOME of the many attractions to look forward to. Happening Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. on Oakland Avenue between Main and West Temple.

Benefit Concert for Uganda



The Subi Foundation is hosting a "Hope for Uganda" concert to raise money for various projects, including the construction of a school in the village of Ivukula and helping get clean water to communities. One voice children's choir, Harry and Debra Bonner, African dancers and more will all be featured in the concert. Happening Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Butler Middle School.

Samhain Celtic Halloween and Harvest Festival



The Hibernian Society is putting on a special event at the Gateway on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Irish dancer, musicians, college football games, video game tournament, Halloween-themed games and more will be part of the event. Costumes encouraged!!

Women's March



Saturday at 11 a.m., women will gather at the Utah State Capitol to rally for women's rights. The Utah event joins other rallies around the nation to mark 30 days until election day in an effort to demand change.

Utah County:

Scarecrow Spectacular



Walk amongst scarecrows, enjoy a bake-off, guessing games, face painting and food trucks in Mapleton City Park on Saturday. The scarecrows will be on display at the park through the end of October!

University Place Harvest Health Fair



In partnership with the Utah County Health Department, University Place is hosting a special event that focuses on health and wellness. The event is happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have free blood pressure and glucose screenings, other health checks and three fitness classes.

Weber County:

Weber County Self Reliance and Safety Fair



Learn about gardening, water-wise landscaping, food preservation and MUCH more at this annual event. Happening October 7 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Golden Spike Events Center.

Día De Los Muertos en Ogden



At Ben Lomond High School from Noon to 9 p.m., you can expect lots of live music, dancing, cheerleaders, a showing of the movie "Coco" as well a food trucks and vendors!

Dia de los muertos event in Ogden this weekend

Washington County:

New Harmony Apple Festival



This annual fundraiser raises money for the volunteer fire department in the area. Live music all day, games, bounce houses, and of course the famous New Harmony Apples will all be a part of this fun event. Hosted at the town park, you won't be able to miss it!

Iron County:

Cedar City Pumpkin and Scarecrow Festival



Face painting, pumpkin patch, trick or treating, cupcake decorating and other family activities will be at this fall event! Happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Diamond Z Arena. Admission is $5 per child.

Parowan Fall Fest



Games, food, a car show, crafts, entertainment, and a 5K run are all part of this classic fall festival. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Parowan Main Street.

Kane County:

Wheels Up Kanab

