'The world is better with you in it;' A Utah teen’s message to the world on suicide

SALEM, Utah — While the month of September is dedicated to National Suicide Prevention each year, one college freshman in Utah is striving each day to help others recognize their life’s value through a powerful message on suicide.

Jackson Eyre, 18, says he felt inspired to write something on a T-shirt one day while watching television around three years ago.

He chose: “The world’s a better place with you in it.”

Jackson says the message was motivated by the death of his cousin Kellan four years ago. Kellan was 17 when he took his own life.

“He was always there for you, no matter if you knew him for a second or for your entire life,” said Konner, Kellan’s younger brother.

Since then, Jackson and Konner have grown even closer as friends in light of this tragedy.

“It tears a piece of your heart away," Konnor reflected. "It leaves a hole there that can’t be filled because it is a human life that we have lost.”

Jackson said he wore the shirt a few times to school, and some of his peers wanted one just like it.

“I was only going to keep it a local thing, if anybody wants it, I’ll do it. I’ll make a custom order for them. Then I wore it on TikTok [and] the comments were flooded with, ‘Dude, where did you get that shirt from?’” he explained.

Currently, Jackson produces the shirts in bulk and sells them online. Jackson says he has received orders from people all over the globe.

“I am so proud of him for it,” said Konner. “I hope it touches other people, and they realize they also shouldn’t take people for granted. You should stop and tell people you love them, especially your friends.”

If you’re going through a suicidal crisis or emotional distress, help is available through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialling 988.