"There's no stone unturned" leading up to the NBA Draft, Jazz owner says

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been a very busy, and exciting time for the Utah Jazz leading up to the NBA Draft. One year after not having a pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Jazz have three in the first round this year. Jazz owner Ryan Smith said they have brought in 100 players to work out and get to know, to prepare themselves for the draft.

"There's no stone unturned," said Smith. "We like our positioning. We get three shots at it right now, we'll see, there will be a lot of action coming between now and then. We have a lot of needs, so I think there's a good opportunity."

The Jazz have the number nine, 18 and 28 picks in this year's draft, and a haul of future first-round picks, which has Smith and the Jazz feeling good about the spot they're in right now.

"A lot of calls come through Utah, when people what to do stuff," said Smith. "I also like our spot where we have a lot of cap space because those are equally as valuable in our ability to go out and grab a free agent."