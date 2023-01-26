There's plenty of fun going on across Utah this weekend!

It's been a cold and gray week in Utah but the weekend is here! Head out and enjoy an event near you!

If you know of a community event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up - send us a message on social media or email us at news@fox13now.com.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Dinofest



If you've got a dinosaur lover in your family, head to the Natural History Museum of Utah for "Bones to Bests." Guest paleontologists will speak and interact with attendees and guests will have special access to Paleo Prep Lab and Paleontology Collections to get up close with awesome fossils! Buying your tickets for Saturday or Sunday ahead of time is recommended since things will likely sell out!

Utah STEM Expo (video above)



Family-friendly and FREE - can weekend fun get any better than that?! Happening at the Mountain America Expo Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., families will be exposed to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through hundreds of projects demonstrated by K-11 graders from Beehive Science and Technology Academy.

UTAH COUNTY

Frigid 5K & Penguin Plunge



If you're still going strong on your 2023 fitness resolutions, register for this 5K event that starts at 9 a.m. at Provo Boat Harbor. After running, jump into the freezing-cold Utah State Lake to really get your blood moving for the day! Registration required.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Heritage Day



The city of St. George is turning 161 and a celebration will be happening on Saturday to help celebrate! There will be free root beer floats and other goodies and free admission to the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center, St. George Recreation Center, and St. George Art Museum. The train at Thunder Junction and the St. George Carousel will be free all day and free rides will be given all day on SunTran buses!

WASATCH COUNTY

Bigfoot Snowshoe Festival



Now, I can't guarantee Bigfoot will be in attendance at this event, but - who's to say?! Strap on your snowshoes and choose either a 50K Marathon, 25K, 10K or 5K to compete at Wasatch Mountain State Park on Saturday.

Skijoring Utah



It's an event many people look forward to year-round - Skijoring! If you aren't familiar, a horse and rider pull a skier through a course with gates jumps and rings. It's a sight that will definitely keep you on your toes! Happening on Friday and Saturday but be sure to get tickets ahead of time as things sell out!

RICH COUNTY

Bear Lake Monster Winterfest



State parks entrance fee at the marina will be waived for those attending this fun event on Friday Saturday and Sunday. Some highlights include a monster plunge, 5K, chili cook-off, food trucks, cardboard boat regatta, and pancake breakfast!

WEBER COUNTY

Winter Market



Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ogden Union Station, dabble in local flavors of growers, producers, artisans, musicians and businesses at the Winter Market by Farmers Market Ogden.

Crossroads of the West Gun Show

