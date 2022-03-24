Thieves work together to steal wallets from shoppers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Police in Saratoga Springs are warning shoppers to look out for a duo of thieves who steal wallets and purses, with one man distracting their targets while the other steals the items.

They say that multiple people have been victims of these crimes, with one incident reported recently at a Smith's grocery store. Police say that one man asked a woman about a juice label while the other stole her wallet from a shopping cart.

The suspects promptly made $3,000 is fraudulent charges with the stolen credit cards.

“You kind of feel secure in a public place like that. And you're not always thinking about getting ripped off by somebody. But unfortunately, you’ve got to be very careful and understand your surroundings" said Saratoga Springs Chief of Police Bill Robertson.

Police believe that similar incidents in Payson and Springville also involve these two suspects.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 801-766-6503.