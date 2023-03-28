Thousands deal with outages after car crashes into power pole

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of Salt Lake City residents are without power Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a power pole.

Utah Transit Authority reported just before 8 a.m. that a car had collided with a power pole and riders should expect delays on TRAX due to the collision.

No TRAX trains were involved in the crash.

As officials work to repair the damage, UTA reports there is a van bridge in place covering the route from Fairmont Park to the TRAX station at 21st South.

In addition, UTA advised people in the area to keep a distance of 35 feet from "the exposed wires and catenary line."

Rocky Mountain Power said they are aware of an outage "impacting many customers in Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake" and they expect power to be restored to everyone by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

UTA officials told FOX 13 News they're expecting the power to be out for "quite some time."

Further information about the crash as well as any reported injuries were not made available.

