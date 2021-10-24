Thousands of sheep herded through Box Elder County as part of annual tradition

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Roads were shut down and motorists detoured as thousands of sheep made their way through Box Elder County Saturday morning.

Every year, Sardine canyon is shut down as Eph Jensen livestock herds their sheep.

The thousands of sheep that belong to the Jensen family are moved from their summer pasture in Mantua to Bear River City.

Many onlookers gathered to watch the herd walk down normally busy streets. Even with rainy conditions in Utah on Saturday, the sheep continued on their route through Brigham City.

The "sheep run" tradition comes every fall and is a welcome sight to residents in the area.

While farming and ranching will always have their risks, the Jensen family is still seeing the impacts on the wool industry from a hard year in 2019, the 2020 Australia fires and pandemic industry shutdowns in China.

