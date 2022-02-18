Thousands of Utah renters and homeowners fear losing their homes

SALT LAKE CITY — New data from the U.S. census bureau shows a substantial number of Utahns fear losing their homes.

About six percent of Utah renters say they are behind on rent, which amounts to over 30,000 people.

Take those people who say they are behind on rent, and you see more than 20,000 people believe they are somewhat or very likely to be evicted in the next two months.

Homeowners aren’t quite as insecure as renters, with about five percent of respondents saying they are behind on their mortgage payments. That’s more than 50 thousand people.

Take those people behind on mortgage payments and you see that far fewer fear losing their homes. It’s 22 percent which amounts to just over 10 thousand people.

The Census Data comes from the monthly pulse survey which surveyed 75 thousand respondents spread throughout the states. The numbers are estimates with more room for error as they get smaller.