Outages leave over 13,000 customers without power across Utah

Posted at 6:50 PM, Jun 14, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 13,000 customers throughout Utah were without power Friday evening as Rocky Mountain Power reported outages from St George to Ogden.

At 6:00 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power reported two outages in Provo have affected 4,804 customers, while three more outages near Santaquin have affected 6,266 customers.

The city of Mapleton has reported that the outages in Provo were partly caused by a fire at a substation near the Spanish Fork Canyon.

One outage in North Ogden, caused by a vehicle accident, has affected 1,342 customers. In Tooele, another power outage has left 1,853 customers without power.

Nearly 2,000 customers were also left without power in the Mountain Green and Moroni areas.

