Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thousands without power in Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties Wednesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
Rocky Mountain Power
Northern Utah power outages, April 14, 2021
Northern Utah power outages, April 14, 2021
Posted at 7:26 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 09:46:09-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power reports more than 2,200 of its customers in Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties are without electricity Wednesday morning.

Click here to check for updates on power outages in your area.

According to RMP's website, some of the outages are related to Wednesday's high wind event and damaged equipment.

A power outage in Farmington has forced the closure of the Farmington Courthouse.

Most of the power outages are expected to be resolved by 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, but some could take a few hours longer.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere