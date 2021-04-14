Thousands without power in Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties Wednesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power reports more than 2,200 of its customers in Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties are without electricity Wednesday morning.

According to RMP's website, some of the outages are related to Wednesday's high wind event and damaged equipment.

A power outage in Farmington has forced the closure of the Farmington Courthouse.

Most of the power outages are expected to be resolved by 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, but some could take a few hours longer.

