Thousands without power in Tooele Co. due to Mylar balloon

Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 12, 2023
TOOELE, Utah — Thousands of people in Tooele County lost power Wednesday afternoon due to a Mylar balloon hitting the transmission lines.

The outage happened just before 12:45 p.m. as temperatures neared 90 degrees in the area.

More than 3,500 customers in Grantsville and Tooele were impacted by the incident.

A representative from Rocky Mountain Power said a Mylar balloon hit some transmission lines in the area, causing the outage.

Crews were at the scene working to assess the damage and hopefully restore power to everyone by 3:30 p.m. RMP explained.

To report an outage or check the status of a power outage, click here.

