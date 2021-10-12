Thousands without power in Utah after first winter-like storm of the season

LOGAN, Utah — Thousands of households were without power Tuesday morning after Utah's first winter-like storm on the year passed through overnight.

Rocky Mountain Power's outage map showed 11,317 households without power as of 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The outages were located in the Logan, Layton, Ogden and Richfield areas.

The city of Logan tweeted that tree branches and snow on power lines were the culprits.

Due to the conditions, Cache County Schools and Tooele County Schools announced a two hour start delay for Tuesday.