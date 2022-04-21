Threat forces West Valley City school to remote learning

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A threat of violence prompted a West Valley City high school to move classes online while police investigate the incident.

In an email sent to parents and students at East Hollywood High School, principal Katrina Walker told students to stay home the rest of the week out of caution as officials work to assess the risk.

Walker mentioned the violent threat was made on social media Wednesday evening and asked anyone with information to contact her through email or by filing a report with the SafeUT app.

On Thursday, a few cars were seen parked out in front of the school, but the doors remained locked.

FOX 13 News reached out to the West Valley City Police Department for more on the threat and it's credibility, but there has been no response.

In her email, Walker said she’s confident students and staff will be able to return safely on Monday.