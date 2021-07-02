Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three alarm apartment fire leaves three firefighters, one resident injured in SLC

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Untitled design-19.jpg
Posted at 7:36 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 21:36:51-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Three firefighters and one resident are recovering after a three alarm apartment fire in Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

Crews were dispatched just before 6 p.m. to 1810 S Main St. Salt Lake City, at the Towers on Main apartment complex for smoke and flames.

When they arrived, crews found fire coming from one unit of the complex. Due to the unique "L" shape of the building, it took extra crews to reach the flames and extinguish them safely and the incident was upgraded to a three alarm fire.

Portions of the building were evacuated as crews battled the flames, which they were able to get under control and extinguish quickly.

Three firefighters experienced heat exposure and were treated at the scene for their injuries. In addition, one resident experienced smoke inhalation and was given medical treatment at the scene. It is unclear how close the resident was to the initial fire when they were injured.

Read - Fire officials concerned over spike in structure fires across Wasatch Front

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to that unit and will stay in the area to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere