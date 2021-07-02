Three alarm apartment fire leaves three firefighters, one resident injured in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Three firefighters and one resident are recovering after a three alarm apartment fire in Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

Crews were dispatched just before 6 p.m. to 1810 S Main St. Salt Lake City, at the Towers on Main apartment complex for smoke and flames.

When they arrived, crews found fire coming from one unit of the complex. Due to the unique "L" shape of the building, it took extra crews to reach the flames and extinguish them safely and the incident was upgraded to a three alarm fire.

Portions of the building were evacuated as crews battled the flames, which they were able to get under control and extinguish quickly.

Three firefighters experienced heat exposure and were treated at the scene for their injuries. In addition, one resident experienced smoke inhalation and was given medical treatment at the scene. It is unclear how close the resident was to the initial fire when they were injured.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to that unit and will stay in the area to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.