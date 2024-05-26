Three-alarm fire breaks out at Salt Lake City church

SALT LAKE CITY — A three-alarm fire broke out at a Salt Lake City church early Sunday morning, prompting a large response and numerous road closures in the area.

According to a thread posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Salt Lake City Police, calls came in to dispatch around 5:30 a.m. reporting a fire at the Wells Ward Chapel, located at 1990 South 500 East.

Salt Lake City Police

When officers arrived, the building was fully engulfed with a significant amount of smoke.

At time of reporting, there are still pockets of fire burning in the building. 500 East remains closed from 2100 South to 1700 South.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.