Three-alarm fire breaks out at Salt Lake City church

A photo of the scene released by Salt Lake City Police. It's early morning, the sun has begun to rise. The chapel is fully engulfed. Smoke billows into the sky as multiple fire engines work to battle the fire.
Posted at 7:02 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 09:02:42-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A three-alarm fire broke out at a Salt Lake City church early Sunday morning, prompting a large response and numerous road closures in the area.

According to a thread posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Salt Lake City Police, calls came in to dispatch around 5:30 a.m. reporting a fire at the Wells Ward Chapel, located at 1990 South 500 East.

An image of the scene released by Salt Lake City Police. It's night, and the flames erupt from within the church, illuminating the trees in front of the church from behind. A huge plume of smoke billows into the sky.

When officers arrived, the building was fully engulfed with a significant amount of smoke.

At time of reporting, there are still pockets of fire burning in the building. 500 East remains closed from 2100 South to 1700 South.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

