Three crashes in Logan Canyon due to icy conditions and speed

LOGAN CANYON, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol officers responded to three separate crashes in Logan Canyon Saturday with all three vehicles ending up in the Logan River.

A short time before noon Saturday, there was a report of a vehicle upside down in the Logan River.

The occupants, a 41-year-old Garden City woman and her 17-year-old daughter, had gotten out of the overturned pickup truck and were taken by a private vehicle to a hospital.

“There was a medical doctor that was on scene, did not witness the crash but came upon it shortly after it happened, and he was able to check out the mother and daughter, and they had very minor, some abrasions and one of them had a bruise on her knee,” said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley.”

This crash happened about halfway between Logan and Garden City on US 89 in Logan Canyon.

“This is number three for the day, all within a six mile area,” Sgt. Brenchley added.

Around 8 a.m., a 20-year-old male was on his way to ski in icy conditions and going too fast around a curve. His vehicle rolled down the bank and into the river, and he suffered minor injuries.

A half-hour later, another pickup truck went off the road near Logan Cave and into the river due to slick conditions and going too fast for existing conditions.

It appears another vehicle had a very close call.

“There are indications that somebody hit the cable barrier that was put up roughly ten years ago for this very reason,” Sgt. Brenchley said. “They either didn’t call it in or obviously continued on but there is damage and a couple of car parts suggesting someone took out the cable barrier.”

With a series of storms in the forecast, Sgt. Brenchley warns drivers to slow down on icy and slick roads.

He says most motorists made it up and down Logan Canyon Saturday with no problems, but he says, those who crashed were going way too fast.