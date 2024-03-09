Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three dead after crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City, intersection closed

Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 00:11:28-05

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three people are dead after a crash at Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City near the 3500 South intersection Friday evening.

The crash, involving multiple vehicles, was reported around 8:45 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the highway. All directions of traffic have been shut down near the 3500 South intersection as the investigation continues.

All three killed in the crash were in the same vehicle.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere