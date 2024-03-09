Three dead after crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City, intersection closed

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three people are dead after a crash at Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City near the 3500 South intersection Friday evening.

The crash, involving multiple vehicles, was reported around 8:45 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the highway. All directions of traffic have been shut down near the 3500 South intersection as the investigation continues.

Crash

SB Mountain View Corridor Hwy at 3500 S Salt Lake Co.

Right Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 9:29 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 9, 2024

All three killed in the crash were in the same vehicle.

