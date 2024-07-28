Three dead after pontoon boat capsizes on Lake Powell

PAGE, ARIZONA — Officials confirm that three people, including two young children, were killed Friday after a pontoon boat capsized on Lake Powell.

Officials were alerted of an overturned vessel on Lake Powell near the mouth of Navajo Canyon in Coconino County, Arizona just after 3 p.m.

The 25-foot privately owned pontoon vessel was being towed by another boater when waves caused the pontoon to capsize.

Upon arrival, rangers observed a member of the party on top of the pontoon boat and others in the water. Nearby boaters assisted in retrieving victims out of the water.

Several were medically treated with two other patients transported by helicopter and ambulance for further medical treatment.

As of Saturday, the deceased include the two 4-year-old males and Melissa Bean, a 72-year-old female.

The incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.