Three people escape home fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three people escaped a house fire without major injuries early Tuesday morning, according to fire authorities.

Chief Jeff Cox with the West Valley City Fire Department said the 911 call came in around 3:30 a.m. for an electrical fire at the 3000 block of South Bass Bay.

It started as a small fire, so they just sent one unit at first, but it quickly spread and fully engulfed the home and more units were dispatched.

Three people in the home managed to get out with no injuries.

Investigators estimated the damage caused to the home was between $200K-$250K.

There was no reported damage to the nearby homes.